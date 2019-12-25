SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – First United Methodist Church hosted their annual Christmas day service event for the community featuring a hot dinner meal, donated toys for children and other gift items for adults.

They’ve been serving on Christmas day for about four decades. In collaboration with Christian Services for the day long effort, they offered hand knit apparel and other personal toiletries as well.

Michelle Osborn is the local missions director of First United Methodist and says there’s not another facility that serves in their area on Christmas Day. It’s open to anyone who wants to come and enjoy a day of celebration.

“We believe in transformational missions here. Not transactional. So while this day is a gift to people like we give gifts to anyone we love, we believe in helping people transform their lives so that they can live in how God created them to be.”

Dozens of volunteers prepared behind the scenes before the church opened their doors. From organizations and families to individuals who came to lend a hand, Osborn said the best part of her job is sharing in bringing hope and holiday cheer.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.