Fisherman finds body in water at Marion County camping area

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A fisherman found a body at Johnson Creek Camping area Monday afternoon in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office.

MCSO reported late Monday evening that the fisherman found the body in the water around 4 p.m. Deputies along with Texas Game Wardens recovered the body, which was taken to American Forensics for an autopsy and positive identification.

The discovery comes one day after the sheriff’s office put out a call for information about a man missing out of Kentucky who was last seen in the same area on November 4.

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

