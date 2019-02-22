Five out of 31 Caddo businesses busted for selling booze to minors

Only five out of 31 businesses visited Thursday were cited by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division for the illegal sale of alcohol to underage persons, according to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.

The following is a list of employees who were issued a summons for violating the law by selling alcohol to a person under the legal age of 21. Also listed are the locations where the violations took place;

Pamela Sanchez, 62, JR’s Saloon, 15596 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian;

Kasandra Jackson, 23, Circle K #881, 11730 Mansfield Road, Keithville;

Frederick Potts, 68, Southside Saloon, 12770 Mansfield Road, Keithville;

Cheri Morgan, 55, The Derrick, 6780 Colquitt Road, Keithville; and

Hazel Sanford, 43, Tobacco Country, 11590 US Hwy. 80, Greenwood.

Businesses that did not illegally sell alcohol were: