FL man jailed in Caddo Parish for identity theft

A Florida man is behind bars for allegedly stealing personal information from Caddo Parish residents.

Weyley Vita, 33, of Hialeah, FL, was arrested on a Caddo Parish warrant and booked into the Broward

County, FL, jail on Jan. 16.

Vita was returned to Caddo Parish on Feb. 3 where he was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for

felony identity theft.

Caddo Sheriff’s detectives say Vita and another suspect are accused of using the victims’ debit card

information to buy gift cards and complete purchases from Shreveport to Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Each of the victims had their debit cards in their possession, however, the information from each of the access devices was copied onto a blank card and used for the unauthorized purchases totaling over $21,000.

The search continues for the second suspect.