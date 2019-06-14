Flag Day ceremonies set for Shreveport-Bossier

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)– Ceremonies will be held Friday to honor American flags for Flag Day.

The Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home will host a Flag Day Observance ceremony Friday, June 14 at 9 a.m. There will be a reading of "Old Glory" at the event to commemorate the adoption of the American flag on June 14, 1777.

President Donald Trump has also proclaimed the week starting June 9, as National Flag Week.

I direct the appropriate officials to display the flag on all Federal Government buildings during this week, and I urge all Americans to observe Flag Day and National Flag Week by displaying the flag. I also encourage the people of the United States to observe with pride and all due ceremony those days from Flag Day through Independence Day, set aside by the Congress (89 Stat. 211), as a time to honor America, to celebrate our heritage in public gatherings and activities, and to publicly recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America.

Worn, unserviceable flags will properly be disposed at a burning ceremony at 4 p.m. that evening.

If you have an old flag you would like to dispose of, a full list of drop off locations can be found below.

American Legion -Lowe-McFarlane Post No. 14

5315 South Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, Louisiana 71107

Boone Funeral Home

2156 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111

Government Plaza

505 Travis Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

Drop off at the deputies' desk on the first floor.

---

