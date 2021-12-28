Flags allowed at half-staff for fallen Bossier firefighter

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday Governor John Bel Edwards announced flags can be flown at half-staff to honor a Bossier City firefighter who died on duty.

Flags in Caddo and Bossier Parishes can be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 29 in a tribute to Jessie Henry, 28, who suffered injuries while doing maintenance on a fire truck Saturday at Fire District Station No. 2. Henry was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he later died.

A public viewing and funeral will be held Wednesday at Hirsch Memorial Coliseum, 3207 Pershing Blvd. in Shreveport from 9 – 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service.

