Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that forced a family of three out of their Bossier City home.

The blaze broke out shortly before noon Thursday in the 2800 block of Stafford St.

When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. It took firefighters about 10 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The three people were home at the time of the blaze escaped unharmed.