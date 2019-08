TEXARKANA, Texas – (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents are seeing a lot of flash flooding in the city limits Wednesday afternoon after hours of rainfall.

Police say emergency crews had to rescue a man from the roof of his car after he tried to make his way through high water on Seventh Street at an underpass.

Another vehicle apparently had problems down the street after high water became a problem in a parking lot off New Boston Road.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution on the roads.