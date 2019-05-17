Flood waters remain in north Caddo community

CADDO PARISH, La (KTAL/KMSS) High water still remains, more than a week after flood waters from Caddo Lake, blocked the streets leading to Vanessa Langley’s home in north Caddo Parish.

“It’s happening more frequently, than in the past.”

Since 2016, Langley says she’s dealt with flooding four times.

“I’m just not well versed on why this is happening?”

Since the streets are covered with water, she’s now forced to use a boat to access her truck. which is on dry land.

“It’s an extra burden. Like I said, my husband and I are not spring chickens and he’s disabled.”

Langley believes the water has dropped about a foot and a half since yesterday afternoon, but she’s worried about what the next rains will bring.

“It’s a little disconcerning when you wake up in the morning and the water, it’s rising, it’s rising, it’s rising and you don’t know how high the water is going to rise.”

The Langleys are originally from south Louisiana, so in the past they had to deal with hurricanes. Now they make sure they have the essentials like food, bottled water and batteries on hand at all times, just in case they have to deal with flooding.