Flooded roads in Bossier City

Wednesday morning Bossier City streets quickly started filling with water.

Memories of recent floods trouble Rebecca Waggoner.

“At least four times I’ve had to replace carpeting and flooring” says Waggoner.

She lives off of James St. which floods often. Barricades are up but not every driver is turning around.

“Come flying through the street anyway and push the water right in to our houses” says Waggoner.

Her son parked his truck right in the middle of the road to stop drivers.

“Have a little regard for the people that live where it floods” says Waggoner.

Bossier police did close flooded roads.

Some drivers were still trying to drive through them, which is never a good idea.

As for Waggoner, she just hopes her home remains safe.

Remember flash floods are the leading cause of severe weather related deaths.

If you see floods, turn around, don’t drown.