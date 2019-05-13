Flooding forces family to boat to and from home

A local family’s property is surrounded by water. The Langley’s found a unique way to get to and from their home on Caddo Lake, near Oil City.

They’re boating across nearly three feet of water. The water began to rise Thursday. They later went out and purchased a boat.

Their home also flooded in 2016, when they lost everything.

“There’s just such a sense of peace out here. I figure for the little bit of inconvenience that you have to deal with is more than a decent trade-off,” said Vanessa Langley, Homeowner.

The Langley’s say it may take two weeks for the water to recede.

