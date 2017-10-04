Flordia man arrested for skimmer scam in Caddo Parish

A Miami, Florida man who allegedly took part in a skimmer scam in Shreveport-Bossier is now behind bars.

Manuel Espinosa, 41, of Miami Beach, was arrested Monday, in Key West, FL. Espinosa was stopped by U.S. Navy military police, who discovered the Caddo warrant.

Detectives say Espinosa was working with a group of suspects who obtained victims’ personal information by skimming credit cards at gas station pumps throughout the Shreveport-Bossier area.

That information was used to produce counterfeit debit cards which were turned over to Espinosa who used them to purchase gift cards from area merchants. The gift cards were then split with others involved in the skimmer scam.

Espinosa was taken into custody by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and is being held in Monroe County Jail in Stock Island, Florida, until he can be returned to Caddo Parish where he faces a charge of Access Device Fraud.

Two others were previously arrested in connection with this case and warrants remain outstanding for four more.