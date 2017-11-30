Florida man arrested for ID theft in Caddo Parish

A Florida man is behind bars for identity theft after he allegedly stole a Shreveport woman’s personal information and made several purchases.

Kevin James Lynch, 49, of Delray Beach, FL, was extradited to Caddo Parish on Nov. 16 and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center after he was arrested in Georgia earlier this month.

Detectives with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force obtained a warrant after learning that Lynch obtained multiple lines of credit totaling more than $19,000 using the woman’s identity.

Lynch then used the credit to purchase electronics, clothing and even a wedding band.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said you can help prevent ID theft by practicing some common precautions: