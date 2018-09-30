Florida woman charged in toddler’s hot car death

NBC News

A Florida woman has been charged with negligent manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old daughter, who was left for hours in a hot vehicle. 

Kit Noelle Pollard was found dead inside the SUV Friday at a Sanford Wawa gas station. 

Seminole County jail records show 29-year-old Kailyn Pollard of Sorrento was held without bail Saturday.

According to an arrest report, Pollard forgot to take her daughter to daycare Friday morning and left her in the vehicle for seven hours as temperatures climbed above 90 degrees (32 Celsius).

