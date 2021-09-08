Florien mayor, HS principal one of two applicants for Sabine superintendent position

Longtime Florien Mayor and High School Principal Eddie Jones, Jr. is one of two applicants for the Superintendent of Sabine Parish Schools position. (Photo: Sabine Parish Schools)

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The search for a new superintendent of Sabine Parish schools has turned up two qualified applicants, according to the school board, including the longtime mayor of the Village of Florien, who also serves as principal at Florien High School.

The current superintendent, Dr. Sara P. Ebarb, is set to retire on December 31, 2021. The deadline for applications was September 3 and according to a statement released by the board Tuesday, there were two qualified applicants for the position.

One was Shane Wright, Director of Administrative Services for the School Board, and the other was Eddie Jones, Jr., Principal of Florien High School.

Jones, who is currently serving his fifth term as Mayor of the Village of Florien and has served as the principal of Florien High School nearly as long, points in his application to 17 years of administrative experience in education as well as the private sector that he says give him “vast experiences in public communication, team building, fiscal mangement and problem solving.”

“I am passionate about education that will ultimately lead to the betterment of all students in Sabine Parish. I believe in using data and gaining input from all stakeholders to make informed decisions about the educational process.”

Wright’s application touts “more than 20 years’ experience in education with 13 years as an educational leader.” He has served as Director of Administrative Services for the Sabine Parish School board since 2015 and in supervisory roles in Administrative Services for the board for 3 years before that. Before coming to the school board’s administrative offices, Wright was Assistant Principal at Many Junior High School for three yars, after teaching Social Studies at Many Junior High School and teaching and coaching at the high school.

Copies of the applications submitted by Wright and Jones can be viewed on the District’s website.

The school board has a meeting scheduled for September 13, during which the next steps in the superintendent selection process are expected to be determined.