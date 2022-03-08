SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – While hospitals in Shreveport-Bossier are reporting a decline in COVID cases, they’re now seeing a lot of flu cases.

CDC surveillance of flu cases shows minimal flu activity in Louisiana and surrounding states, although positive flu cases have ticked up in the most recent reports.

“Last week in the Willis-Knighton system, 30 percent of the people tested for influenza were positive,” said Willis-Knighton Children’s Health Service infectious disease specialist Dr. Joseph Bocchini. “That’s a very high positivity rate. It indicates that we have some significant influenza activities in our community. “

While flu cases are not near the rate of COVID cases, doctors are suggesting taking the same precautions recommended for COVID.

Doctors are urging all who haven’t received their flu shot to do so, especially those who have pre-existing conditions.