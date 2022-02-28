SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This winter’s flu season appears to be mild once again in Louisiana, thanks to preventative measures taken due to the coronavirus.

Since the beginning of the year, positive flu test results and doctor’s office visits are down. CDC surveillance of flu cases shows minimal flu activity in Louisiana and surrounding states, although positive flu cases have ticked up in the most recent reports.

Doctors at Ochsner LSU Health credit mask-wearing, social distancing, and other measures used to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re seeing a downtrend. The CDC does have a weekly report they put out on their website and it shows that we’re on a current downtrend comparing back to October through December time frame which was the highest peak,” said Dr. Natalie Trujillo-Aguirre, Assistant Professor of Family Medicine at LSU Health Shreveport. “Due to handwashing, covering their mouths when they’re in public when they’re coughing and sneezing.

Dr. Trujillo-Aguirre urges everyone to get their flu shot, especially those with pre-existing conditions.