Flurry calls for resignation of Shreveport Finance Director after audit finds issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport City Council member is calling for the resignation of the city’s Finance Director in the wake of an audit that found troubling discrepancies.

The independent audit cited 27 issues in the City of Shreveport’s 2018 finances, some of which were repeated from the previous year.

Those findings included vacation time for police and fire personnel not being maintained accurately and some contracts and purchase agreements lacking supporting documentation. The audit also noted that an employee of the Water and Sewerage Department was charged with felony theft totaling approximately $2,766 by providing free water for himself and others, and three city employees were charged with felonies for using city resources valued at more than $25,000 to perform work on private driveways.

Click here to read the audit report.

Members of the City Council and the Audit and Finance Committee sat down Monday afternoon at Government Plaza along with the city’s external auditor, Carr, Riggs & and Ingram, to review the findings discuss issues that could be improved. During that meeting, Dist. E Rep. James Flurry said Finance Director Charles Madden has to go.

“Madden needs to be terminated. He needs to be suspended. He’s responsible in the end. He is the director of finances. This happened under his watch and so he has to be held accountable.”

Flurry says if Madden does not resign or retire by the end of the year, he’ll call for a vote of no confidence. That will allow the council to vote on whether or not Madden keeps his job.

Madden did not comment on Flurry’s call for resignation Monday afternoon.

