Food bank kicks off hunger action month Video

TEXARKANA, Tx - Folks gathered in Texarkana, Texas on Tuesday to kick off Hunger Action Month.

Harvest Regional Food Bank officials say there are fifty-five thousand food insecure people in the ten-county area they serve. Executive Director Camille Wrinkle said, "That is everywhere from De Kalb to Prescott, up to Murfreesboro and down to Magnolia."

Last year, the food bank said it provided more than $3.2 million pounds of food to local food pantries. "In September, we choose to really focus a lot of energy on bringing awareness to the community about

the problem of food insecurity and how big it is right here in our community," Wrinkle said.

At Tuesday's luncheon, Regina Walker told her story about how the food bank gave her hope in her time of need. She said, "I couldn't have made it without the food bank or without the prayers from my praying friends."

People are encouraged to wear orange on September 13th to raise awareness about hunger across the United States. Food bank officials say this is one of the many awareness events taking place throughout the month of September in recognition of Feeding America's Hunger Action Month.