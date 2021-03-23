Food boxes to be distributed at multiple locations in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Families will be able to pick up food boxes this weekend at several locations throughout Caddo Parish.

The Caddo Parish Commission s teaming up with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to hold a drive-thru food box distribution event on Saturday, March 27.

Caddo Parish Commission President Lyndon B. Johnson said, “There have been multiple challenges in our community, such as COVID-19 and recent winter storms, that have made it difficult for many of our citizens to stay afloat. We believe that it is important to offer this distribution opportunity to provide some temporary relief to those in the community who may need help with food insecurity and access to food.”

The distribution event is possible through a $30,000 allocation approved by the Caddo Parish Commission and partnership with the Food Bank of NWLA for food acquisition and distribution.

Food boxes can picked up at the following locations and times:

Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Ave. – 8 a.m.

Greenwood Acres Baptist Church, 7480 Greenwood Rd. – 8 a.m.

Highland Center, 520 Olive St. – 9 a.m.

Living Word Christian Fellowship, 2835 Hollywood Ave. – 9 a.m.

Louisiana State Fairgrounds, 3701 Hudson St. – 8 a.m.

Oak Park Elementary School, 4331 Henry St. – 8 a.m.

Southern University at Shreveport, 3050 Martin Luther King Dr. – 8 a.m.

The event is first-come, first-serve while supplies last. Each vehicle will receive one box per household, with a maximum of two boxes per vehicle for separate households.