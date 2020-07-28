Food delivery service to bring 200 new jobs to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A food delivery service is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers in the Shreveport area.

On Tuesday Waitr, a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced its plans to add more employees to its workforce.

CEO and chairman of the Board of Waitr Carl Grimstad said, “These positions will not only help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners, they will offer employment during a time when many companies are cutting back their workforce.”

Waitr will provide masks, gloves and sanitation spray to all its drivers. It also offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders.

Waitr said the drivers, once activated as independent contractors, will be able to start immediately.

Requirements for applicants include:

A valid driver’s license

Proof of auto insurance

A smart phone

You must also be 18 years or older to be eligible

Chris Barnes, head of Driver Operations, said flexible schedules are available for drivers and earnings could be considerable.

Barnes added, “One local manager told me a driver made over $9,500 last month alone.”

To apply for a position or for more information visit www.waitrapp.com.

