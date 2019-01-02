TEXARKANA, Ark - The Animal Care & Adoption Center in Texarkana, Arkansas has seen about a seventy-five percent drop in food donations.

Shelter Director Charles Lokey said that's because some big corporations have recently changed their donation policies. Lokey added that the Texarkana, Arkansas shelter, like many other public shelters, doesn't have a budget for food and relies on donations.

He said the facility can use up to three hundred pounds of dog food in a week. Lokey said, "There's a couple of places that ... I'd get at least a truckload a week from, and it went down to one, two bags a week."

He said he's thankful for lots of food donations made over the Christmas holiday. Lokey added that once that's used up, if the supply gets low, he may have to dip into his reserve fund to buy food. Lokey said he's already had to utilize that fund a few times since the drop in donations back in the fall.