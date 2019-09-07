Food Truck Smash eating competition

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Horses, trainers, and jockeys from around the country competed in the biggest race of the year in Bossier.

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs held its annual Super Derby 40. A race featuring the best three-year-old horses from across the country.

Members of our KTAL 6 news team also joined in on the fun by competing in an eating competition.

KTAL NBC 6 anchors Dan and Jacque Jovic, Lynn Vance from the ‘Lynn Vance Show’ and KTAL NBC 6 News Director John Walton participated.

Dan took home the trophy scarfing down the most food in five minutes.

“I’m not going to lie I feel like a true champion right now. I feel like I won the Superbowl,” said Dan Jovic, KTAL 6 News Anchor.

“This is super derby 40, obviously this is our biggest race day of the year. A lot of fun a lot of excitement,” said Shelli Briery Murphy, PR Harrah’s Louisiana Downs.

The purse for the winning horse in the Super Derby is 300,000 dollars