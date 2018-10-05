Football team to play homecoming game in honor of coach

The North Caddo varsity football team has decided to play their homecoming game in honor of their coach who recently died in a car crash. 

Teacher and football coach Les Mason, 56, passed away Thursday after his pickup truck collided with a Caddo Parish Public Works dump truck on Hwy 169.  

On Friday Caddo Parish Public Schools released this statement:

“They are going forward with their homecoming. The team said they wanted to play in his memory and the family said they knew he would want them to play.” 

The North Caddo varsity football team has a home conference game against Lakeside (Sibley, LA) at 7 tonight.

