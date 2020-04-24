Former Bossier deputy pleads guilty in steroid distribution scheme

SHREVEPORT, La. – A former deputy with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a steroid distribution scheme.

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph announced Friday that 36-year-old Jonathan Colgin pleaded guilty to a felony for his role in concealing a federal crime.

According to plea documents filed in this case, in Aug. 2016, Colgin was assigned to investigate an individual shipping anabolic steroids through the U.S. Mail.

Colgin identified Brant Landry as the individual shipping the steroids and learned of the details of Landry’s steroid trafficking, including the location where Landry produced the anabolic steroids.

During his assignment to the investigation, Colgin also learned that a friend was obtaining steroids from Landry.

As part of the guilty plea, Colgin admitted that he was aware of Landry’s steroids trafficking, which constituted a federal felony, but Colgin failed to notify the appropriate authorities of Landry’s illegal conduct.

Colgin did not reveal Landry’s identity in his investigative reports, nor did he attempt to obtain a search warrant for the location where Landry produced the anabolic steroids. Colgin further admitted that he concealed his friend’s role and conduct from law enforcement.

On Nov. 13, 2019, Colgin, along with his co-defendant and former Shreveport Police Officer Brian Skinner, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute anabolic steroids and misprision of a felony.

Skinner pleaded guilty on April 16 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute anabolic steroids.

Following the plea hearing, Colgin remains on bond, and faces up to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing has been set for Aug. 14.

