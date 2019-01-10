Former Bossier Police Chief announces run for Police Jury

Former Bossier City Police Chief Mike Halphen announces his run for Bossier Parish Police Jury.

Halphen says he will challenge incumbent Rick Avery for the District 6 seat.

Halphen led the Bossier City Police Department from 2002 through 2010. He first joined the Bossier Police Department in 1982.

“I believe that this will be a perfect position for me to serve and be able to assist our citizens with the continued challenges in the district. With the expanded growth on Airline Drive and the expected growth that will most definitely continue both on Airline and Benton roads it will be quite a challenge to integrate the business aspect with our nearby neighborhoods” said Halphen. 
 

