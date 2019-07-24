Former Bossier schools superintendent facing federal drug charges

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Federal authorities have charged former Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Scott Smith in connection with allegations he was illegally receiving prescription drugs by mail order.

According to a bill of information filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Shreveprot, Smith is facing four misdemeanor counts of simple possession of a controlled substance. The drugs listed in the document are all sleep and anxiety medications: Valium, Ambien, Soma, and Lyrica.

Smith, 61, retired as Superintendent in February after it became public that he was the target of an investigation involving mail-order drugs being shipped into the United States from other countries.

