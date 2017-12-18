Former Bossier substitute teacher sentenced for sex crimes

A former substitute teacher and coach at Bossier schools was sentenced in Caddo District Court Monday, following his guilty plea in October to sex acts against minors committed against Caddo Parish victims in 2013-2014.

Reid Christopher Kerr, 29, of Bossier City, was sentenced by Caddo District Judge John Mosely for two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile for offenses against two teen-aged female victims between January 2013 and December 2014.

Kerr pleaded guilty as charged to all counts on October 12, 2017. He was sentenced to the maximum number of years for each offense: 10 years at hard labor for a count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and seven years at hard labor for each count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Judge Mosely ordered the sentences to run concurrent with each other as well as with sentences meted out for convictions out of Bossier Parish.

In his ruling, Judge Mosely noted the defendant’s prior sex offense convictions as well as the fact there were multiple victims as factors in determining the sentence.

Assistant District Attorneys Pamela Moser and Britney Green prosecuted. Kerr was defended by Eric Johnson.