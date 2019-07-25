Former Bossier superintendent pleads guilty to federal drug charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Former Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Scott Smith pleaded has pleaded to federal misdemeanor drug charges in connection with receiving illegal mail-order prescription drugs.

According to the U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph, Smith pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in U.S. District Court to possession of Valium, Ambien, Soma and Lyrica in four separate counts of simple possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to one year of supervised release and fined $100,000.

In a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Louisiana,

According to the guilty plea, on January 31, 2019, law enforcement agents intercepted a DHL package containing Diazepam, also known as Valium, addressed to a Bossier City residence. After the Diazepam tested positive, the agents conducted a controlled delivery of the package, which originated in India and contained a forged prescription. Smith was confronted by law enforcement agents after he picked up the package and placed it in his vehicle, and agreed to a search of his vehicle, resulting in the Diazepam package being recovered. In an interview later that evening, Smith admitted to purchasing controlled substances illegally online without a valid prescription for six years, spending more than $10,000 on controlled substances during this time. Also during the interview, agents seized Diazepam and Propranolol that Smith removed from his pocket. Smith agreed to a search of his property and showed agents where he kept the drugs he had purchased from the internet. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Louisiana

The U.S. Attorney’s Office listed the following controlled substances as having been seized from the master bedroom area of Smith’s residence:

Tadalafil Tablets – 53 tablets P

Promethazine Hydrochloride Tablets – 99 tablets

Zolpidem (Ambien) Tablets – 43 tablets

Carisoprodol (Soma) Tablets – 54 tablets

Gabapentin Sustained Release Tablets – 174 tablets

Zolpidem Aurobindo – 52 tablets

Ondansetron Tablets – 63 tablets

Sanval – 9 tablets

Quetiapine Tablets – 17 tablets

Propanolol Hydrochloride Tablets – 102 tablets

Diazepam (Valium) – 50 tablets

Nebivolol Hydrochloride Tablets – 93 tablets

Propanolol Hydrochloride Tablets –7 tablets

Quetiapine Tablets – 51 tablets

Pregabalin (Lyrica) Capsules – 47 capsules

Smith, 61, retired as Superintendent of Bossier Parish Schools in February after it became public that he was the target of a federal investigation involving mail-order drugs being shipped into the United States from other countries.

