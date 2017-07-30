Former Caddo animal shelter worker pleads guilty

A former employee of Caddo Animal Services has pleaded guilty to one count of crimes against nature in Caddo District Court.

Celina Ann Cabrera, 24, pleaded guilty in late June to a crime against nature, described in the Bill of Information, as “the unnatural carnal copulation by a human being with an animal.”

Caddo District Judge John Mosely accepted Cabrera’s guilty plea, and sentenced 18 months at hard labor, which he suspended, placing her instead on supervised probation for those 18 months.

In addition, he sentenced Cabrera to 90 days in Caddo Correctional Center, but deferred her sentence until Nov. 6.

Cabrera was arrested in February, along with former Caddo Animal Services kennel manager Booker Thomas Jr., 41, after Shreveport police received a report in regard to Cabrera having sex with a dog and Thomas videoing the act.

Thomas was charged with Accessory to Crimes against nature, described in the Bill of Information as “the unnatural carnal copulation by a human being with another of the same sex or opposite sex or with an animal, with another by the use of genital organs.”

Thomas is scheduled to be in court August 21 for a hearing, but an actual trial date has not been set.