Former Caddo Parish school board member passes away

The Caddo Parish School Board is mourning the loss of one of their own.

On Thursday officials released a statement on the passing of former school board member Lola May.

“Any time someone takes the step to invest their time and effort into the lives of children through public service, we are grateful. Mrs. May served on the Caddo Parish School Board for more than seven years between 2003 and 2010. Throughout her tenure, she advocated for increased opportunities for students and supported the district’s academic advancement. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.”