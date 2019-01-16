Former Congressman John Fleming “seriously considering run for Governor”

Another Republican candidate could soon be jumping in the race for Louisiana governor to challenge Democrat, John Bel Edwards in October.

Chatter among politicos containing the familiar name “John Fleming” has reached a fever pitch – a level of energy typically followed by an announcement of some sort.

Fleming is a physician and businessman from Northwest Louisiana, and is currently serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services.

His appointment by President Trump to be Assistant Secretary of Commerce is pending a Senate confirmation.

Before that federal appointment he spent 8 years in Washington D.C. representing Louisiana’s 4th congressional district, a seat the conservative Republican was elected to in 2009.

He left the U.S. House of Representatives when his last term ended in 2017.

Today (Wednesday) a source close to Fleming said he’s now seriously considering entering the race for Governor, and in addition to praying over the decision he’s currently discussing it with family and friends.

Fleming would be the third Republican candidate to announce.

U.S. Representative Ralph Abraham, and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone have already announced they’re candidacy to run for governor.

The primary election will be held October 12th.

If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote a runoff election with the top two vote-getters will be held November 16th.

If Fleming officially announces he’s running for the state’s top office we’ll bring you all the details.