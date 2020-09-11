Former convict working to stop cycle of violence in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is using his personal experience to help put an end to the cycle of young people going to prison.

“Mothers are crying, but kids are crying, too,” said PIPES Founder Terrance Winn.

“Kids on the streets are crying, and nobody’s listening to them. That’s what they need, they need somebody to listen to them.”

Winn said he grew up on the streets of Shreveport.

“It’s easy to be overlooked, and then you’re only looked at when you commit a crime.”

That’s something Winn knows well. A fight at age 16 changed his course forever.

“The guy that I had the confrontation with, he survived, and an innocent guy got killed,” he said. “But, you know, I live with that. It’s hard, but I have to live with that.”

Winn served a 30-year sentence for murder and attempted murder, and was released in July.

“It was just a situation where that man shouldn’t have lost his life,” said Winn.

“I shouldn’t have took that man’s life. But, you know, it happened. It wasn’t intended to happen, but it happened.”

Winn is now facing his past head-on by trying to change others’ futures.

“I can understand what they think. Even though my thoughts are reformed, I’m walking this straight path, I come from there.”

Winn’s using his life story as a way to relate to those growing up in similar situations.

“Some people want popularity, but most people want love,” said Winn.

He founded a group called PIPES to help reverse the flow from the streets to prison, and is calling on everyone to lay down their guns.

“The only way no one loses is we stop. And we gotta stop it before it happens.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.