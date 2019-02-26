Former cop accused of sexually abusing animals pleads not guilty

The Bossier City Police Officer facing charges of sexual abuse of an animal appeared via video in Bossier Parish Court today.

Terry Yetman, 38, waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty. The Court advised the defendant his choices between a trial by jury or a bench trial where he is tried by a judge.

Louisiana State Police say in August, detectives with the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation which resulted in a search warrant being obtained for electronic devices belonging to a Bossier City Police Officer. During the search, evidence indicating possession of pornography involving sexual acts with an animal was found on devices belonging to Yetman.

After a lengthy investigation, Yetman was arrested on Dec. 20, 2018, and booked into Bossier Max on 40 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

Yetman will be back in court April 30 for a status conference. He is represented by Shreveport attorney Paul Carmouche.