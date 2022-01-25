SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Former Shreveport City Councilman James Flurry was honored Tuesday for his decades of service to the city.

Flurry represented District E until he stepped down in November due to health issues.

Flurry is in the hospital right now and could not be there during Tuesday’s city council meeting, but his wife and son spoke on his behalf.

“One of the many blessings of being a city councilman is the friendships you make with people that you probably would have never met. He is truly thankful for that,” Patricia Flurry told the council. “Please continue to keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. In closing, he said he will be watching you and ya’ll better behave.”

Each council member shared a few thoughts about working with Flurry, and how he led his district with integrity.

Patricia Flurry said he received some good news Tuesday from his doctors and hopes to visit with council members in the near future.