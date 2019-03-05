Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Campaign photo

SHREVEPORT, La. - Carl Pierson, 73, one of Caddo Parish’s most dedicated community leaders, has died.

Educator, coach, Caddo School Board member and president, as well as Caddo Commissioner who served as president of that body, Pierson touched thousands of lives during his career that spanned decades.

Pierson served on the Caddo Parish Commission from 2000 until his election to the School Board in 2011.

During his tenure, Pierson provided leadership to the Commission body as its President in 2003 and 2007. He also served as Vice-President in 2006. In addition, Pierson represented Caddo Parish as President of the Police Jury Association of Louisiana in 2011.

A member of the School Board, Pierson served from 2011 to 2014, and as president in his final year.

Pierson began his career in Caddo in 1968 at Linear Junior-Senior High where he taught biology.

From there, he went on to teach at several district campuses including C.E. Byrd, Southwood and Green Oaks including service as an assistant principal at Southwood before entering Central Office as Supervisor of Athletics and Physical Education.

A news release from the School Board called Pierson an educator of great compassion and heart, who led with kind words and a constant professionalism

Caddo School Superintendent, Dr. Lamar Goree issued the following statement: “Carl Pierson was the consummate public servant who always remembered his Allendale roots and thought of the needs of his community and the district’s children first. He wanted nothing more than to make Caddo Parish the best it could be and that drive never wavered in his service as an educator, on the Caddo Parish Commission and on the Caddo Parish School Board. Mr. Pierson will be greatly missed, but we are forever grateful for the indelible mark he left on our school system.”



Caddo Parish Administrator Woodrow Wilson called Pierson a true statesman, stating: “The Parish of Caddo joins the entire Caddo Parish community in mourning the loss of former Caddo Parish Commissioner Carl A. Pierson, Sr.

“Carl Pierson made serving and growing our community and Parish his life’s work. A true statesman, he brought diplomacy, unity and a true spirit devoted to making Caddo Parish a great place. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy of commitment to a noble calling and public service is something that the citizens of Caddo Parish will continue to honor every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Shirley, his children and family as they celebrate his life and achievements.”



