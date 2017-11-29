Former Dallas Cowboy Greg Hardy added to MMA fight card in Bossier City

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy has been added to the fight card at an mixed martial arts event this weekend in Bossier City.

NBC 6 News’ Joel Rodgers reports Hardy will fight in American Kombat Alliance’s ‘Rite of Passage 2’ on Friday evening at Horseshoe Casino and Hotel.

Rodgers reports Hardy will be fighting in the evening’s main event.

Hardy is a former NFL Pro Bowl player who was signed as a free agent by the Cowboys for the 2015 season.

The signing stirred major controversy as Hardy was coming off a 10 game suspension by the NFL after being found guilty of assaulting a former girlfriend.

Hardy never served jail time, as the charges were dropped when the ex-girlfriend refused to testify against Hardy in court.

According to multiple online reports, Hardy took up MMA fighting late last year and made his MMA debut earlier this month.