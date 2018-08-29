Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Former hospital worker arrested in patient ID theft case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - KARK - A former employee at Arkansas Children's Hospital is behind bars in connection with a patient ID theft case.

U.S. Marshals have arrested Rodney Bohannon for allegedly stealing identities at the hospital.

About 4,500 patients were affected in the case.

The investigation started in May.

ACH released information in July stating that the hospital had been contacted by an investigator with the Social Security Administration about the possible misuse of information.

More information on the case here => https://bit.ly/2PSsISK