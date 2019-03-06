Former LSP trooper makes bid to replace retiring Webster sheriff

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEBSTER PARISH, La. - A former Louisiana State Police trooper is expected to throw his hat into the ring for Webster Parish Sheriff this week.

Webster Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Parker will announce his candidacy to replace the retiring four-term Sheriff Gary Sexton at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Webster Parish Courthouse.

Parker, who holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, has spent more than 25 years in law enforcement, serving with the LSP, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and the DEA. He joined the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office in July 2018.

The popular Sexton was elected Webster Parish Sheriff in 2003, replacing two-term incumbent Ted Riser by garnering 64 percent of the vote, and gained popularity over time. In the 2007 election, he dominated opponent Darrell Morris, winning 90 percent of the vote; did the same thing in 2011, when he garnered 91 percent of the vote against challenger Al Hortman. In 2015, Sexton ran unopposed.

According to political consultant Chadwick Medler of CAMCO, Sexton will give his blessing to Parker at the announcement, and Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin will be on hand as well.

Qualifying for the election is August 6-8, 2019, and the election will take place Oct. 12, 2019. No other candidates have announced at this point, but if any do and there is a runoff, it will be held Nov. 16, 2019.

In Louisiana, though sheriffs are elected in fall elections, their terms do not begin until July 1 of the following year.