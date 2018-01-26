Former school bookkeeper pleads guilty to malfeasance

Breaking News
A former bookkeeper at a Shreveport high school pleads guilty in what officials say is the first known conviction for malfeasance in office for any bookkeeper accused of theft in Caddo Parish.

Bridget M. Lee, 54,  the bookkeeper for Woodlawn High School, pleaded guilty Monday in Caddo District Court.

Lee was caught after a surprise audit revealed a cash shortage of more than $2,000.

Malfeasance in office is a felony conviction and carries a penalty up to five years. 

Lee was sentenced to 18 months hard labor, suspended, and to 18 months of supervised probation. She also must make restitution to the Caddo Parish School Board.

