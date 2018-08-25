Former Shreveport Bishop installed as Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge

Former Catholic Diocese of Shreveport Bishop Michael Duca was installed as the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge Friday.

More than 20 bishops from Louisiana and dioceses from other states, along with priests, deacons, nuns and seminarians, and hundreds of people welcomed Duca at the installation Mass held at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Baton Rouge.

“The St. Joseph Cathedral only holds about 800 people and you have to have representatives – priests and deacons from various church parishes as well,” said Deacon Dan Borne.

Duca said he was looking forward to serving his new diocese. “I’ve had a good feeling about Baton Rouge,” he said.

He added that he comes from a large Italian family, and since Baton Rouge has a growing Italian population, he feels right at home.

“That’s always good to help me fit in a little bit.”

The Diocese of Baton Rouge held several events leading up to the installation, including a meet-and-greet with ecumenical and community leaders, an evening prayer at St. George Catholic Church and a reception in the St. George Catholic School Gymnasium.

Following Duca’s installation, the church held a reception for more people to meet him at the Catholic Life Center.