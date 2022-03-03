SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Former Shreveport Councilman James Flurry passed away Thursday.

Shreveport Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor made the announcement late Thursday afternoon. His passing comes after stepping down in November due to health concerns.

He was honored in January for his decades of service to the city. Although he was in the hospital at the time and could not attend the council meeting his wife Patricia and his son spoke on his behalf.

This is a breaking story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.