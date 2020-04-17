Former SPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in steroid distribution scheme

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police sergeant has pleaded guilty to federal drug conspiracy charges for his role in a scheme to distribute anabolic steroids, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.

Brian Skinner, 44, was indicted in November 2019 along with co-defendant and former Bossier Parish deputy Jonathan Colgin on charges of conspiracy to distribute anabolic steroids. Colgin is also charged with misprision of a felony, for allegedly disposing of anabolic steroids and covering up the crime.

“According to plea documents filed in the case, from January 2016 to May 2018, 44-year-old Brian Skinner obtained anabolic steroids on multiple occasions from Brant Landry, an acquaintance he met at a Bossier City gym,” said a statement released on the guilty plea Friday. “In addition to obtaining the anabolic steroids from Landry for himself, Skinner also obtained them to distribute to a third party. Besides his own criminal conduct, Skinner failed in his duty as a law enforcement officer to report Landry’s steroid trafficking and related activity to the appropriate authorities.”

On November 13, 2019, Skinner, along with his co-defendant and former Bossier Parish Deputy Jonathan Colgin, were indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute anabolic steroids. Colgin was also charged with misprision of a felony. Both pleaded not guilty.

Skinner was set to go to trial in May on the charges, but federal prosecutors say he appeared in court Thursday and pleaded guilty instead. Following the plea hearing, Skinner was released to home incarceration until his sentencing hearing May 27, 2020. He faces up to ten years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Landry pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids, possession with intent to distribute anabolic steroids, and manufacturing anabolic steroids.

Former Bossier Parish School Board member Mike Mosura pleaded guilty in connection with the case in August and is still awaiting sentencing on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids. He faces ten years in prison, two years to life of supervised release and a fine of up to $500,000.

The U.S Attorney’s Office says the DEA, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Task Force and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Earl M. Campbell and Jessica D. Cassidy are prosecuting.

