Former Stein Mart leased on line Avenue to CLUB4 Fitness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pierremont Mall in the 4800 block of Line Avenue will have a new tenant coming this fall in the space formerly occupied by Stein Mart, which in August 2020 filed for bankruptcy.

The business, Club4 Fitness, is a popular gym with 25 locations across the neighboring states of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi featuring expansive cardio decks, studio fitness classes, personal training, CLUB4 Women (a dedicated weight and cardio space for women only), tanning, red-light therapy, hydromassage and a Kids Club.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Hillary Bransford, agent for Vintage Realty Co., said, “Everyone is very curious to know who the new tenant is at Pierremont Mall and I am so glad to be able to finally share the news. CLUB4 Fitness is a great addition to Pierremont Mall and the surrounding area. The synergy at Pierremont Mall is stronger than ever with the recent expansion of the bridal boutique, Happily Ever After, and the new addition to Casa Jimador, which will open soon.”

Renovations on the 32,000 square foot space are expected to begin immediately.

A membership-oriented fitness facility, CLUB4 Fitness offers a wide array of cardio equipment, free weights, Olympic lift platforms, functional training equipment, as well as classes .

The gyms are designed for self-driven workouts, high-intensity group classes, indoor cycling, personal training and more, with plans starting at just $10 a month.

To Sign up visit www.club4fitness.com.