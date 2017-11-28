Four clerks cited for selling alcohol to minors

Four clerks were cited before the Thanksgiving holiday for the illegal sale of alcohol to those under the age of 21.
On Wednesday, Nov. 22 deputies the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division checked 27 businesses throughout the parish.
The following employees violated the law by selling alcohol to minors:
- Jeri Lynn Bruner – employee of The Derrick, 6782 Colquitt Rd. in Keithville
- Regiuna S. Huggins – employee of Wal-Mart, 4701 Northport Blvd. in Shreveport
- Patricia Reyes – employee of Elsie’s Truck Stop, 7101 Hwy. 1 in Shreveport
- Debra A. Sny – employee of Super S Travel Plaza / Exxon, 6950 Myra-Mertis Road in Ida