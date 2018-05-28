Four injured in shooting on East Stoner and Fant Parkway

Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in the area of the skate park and Stoner Boat Launch on Clyde Fant Parkway where hundreds of people were gathered enjoying the holiday weekend.

Shreveport police responded to reports of shots fired just after 8 tonight. When they arrived, they found four people had been injured. All were transported to University Health with what SPD Cpl. Marcus Hines said were varying degrees of injury, but none believed to be life threatening.

In a news conference at the scene, Hines said water balloons were being thrown prior to shots being fired.

Police engaged in a car chase with a man who drove a Mercury Grand Marquis at a high rate speed away from the scene, and followed him across the river into Bossier City before losing him in traffic.