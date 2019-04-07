Four juveniles ages 10 to 19 shot in southwest Shreveport mobile home complex

Four juveniles, ages 10-to-19 were shot multiple times just after 1 p.m. today.

Shreveport police and Shreveport Fire Department EMTs to the scene, and the juveniles were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It happend at Alpha Mobile Home Park in the 400 block of Flournoy Lucas in southwest Shreveport.

In a hastily-called press conference at the scene, SPD public information officer Cpl. Marcus Hines, said the victims all suffered gunshot wounds to the lower extremities, and that multiple casings from both rifle rounds and handguns were found at the scene, leading police to believe there are more than one suspect.

Hines said police know the make and model of one of the vehicles involved, and also the identity of a potential suspect, though did not release that information.

A crew from NBC6/FOX33 is at the scene and will bring details to this developing story as they become available.