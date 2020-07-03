Fourth Shreve Memorial Library branch closed this week due to possible COVID-19 exposure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library is closing down the fourth location this week due to potential employee exposure to COVID-19, the eighth to shut down for cleaning since SML began reopening branches in early June.
The Hosston Branch on 15478 US Hwy 71 will be closed through July 9, with plans to reopen on July 10.
The branch may open sooner if COVID-19 test results come back negative for the employee in question.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the branch immediately to make sure that the branch is cleaned thoroughly,” Shreve Memorial Library Executive Director John Tuggle said in a statement Friday.
The Wallette, Broadmoor, and Gilliam branches were also shut down Thursday for cleaning.
Hamilton/South Caddo, David Raines, Atkins, and the Cedar Cedar Grove-Line Ave. Support Services Center have all been shut down for cleaning and have since reopened.
“We want to make sure that we are being proactive and taking all necessary steps to prevent further spread.”
During the closure, the branch will be cleaned and disinfected according to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.
While the branch is closed, patrons are still able to return checked out items via the branch book drop. However, curbside pickup service will not be available.
People are also encouraged to visit one of the Shreve Memorial Library branches listed below Monday through Saturday from 10:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.:
- Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, Shreveport
- Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303LineAvenue, Shreveport
- David Raines Branch, 2885 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Shreveport
- Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Shreveport
- Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport
- Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport
- North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian
- North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, Shreveport
- West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport
Part-time branches listed below are also open with varying hours of operation. Please visit www.shreve-lib.org for a complete list of branches and hours.
- Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher
- Blanchard Branch, 344 Alexander Street, Blanchard
- Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood
- Means Branch, 7016 Magnolia Lane, Ida
- Mooringsport Branch, 603 Latimer Street, Mooringsport
- Oil City Branch, 102 Allen St., Oil City
- Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa
All Shreve Memorial Library branches are closed through Sunday, July 5 for the Independence Day holiday. The branches listed above will resume business hours on Monday, July 6.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.