Fourth Shreve Memorial Library branch closed this week due to possible COVID-19 exposure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library is closing down the fourth location this week due to potential employee exposure to COVID-19, the eighth to shut down for cleaning since SML began reopening branches in early June.

The Hosston Branch on 15478 US Hwy 71 will be closed through July 9, with plans to reopen on July 10.

The branch may open sooner if COVID-19 test results come back negative for the employee in question.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the branch immediately to make sure that the branch is cleaned thoroughly,” Shreve Memorial Library Executive Director John Tuggle said in a statement Friday.

The Wallette, Broadmoor, and Gilliam branches were also shut down Thursday for cleaning.

Hamilton/South Caddo, David Raines, Atkins, and the Cedar Cedar Grove-Line Ave. Support Services Center have all been shut down for cleaning and have since reopened.

“We want to make sure that we are being proactive and taking all necessary steps to prevent further spread.”

During the closure, the branch will be cleaned and disinfected according to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

While the branch is closed, patrons are still able to return checked out items via the branch book drop. However, curbside pickup service will not be available.

People are also encouraged to visit one of the Shreve Memorial Library branches listed below Monday through Saturday from 10:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.:

Atkins Branch , 3704 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

, 3704 Greenwood Road, Shreveport Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303LineAvenue , Shreveport

8303LineAvenue Shreveport David Raines Branch, 2885 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Shreveport

2885 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Shreveport Hamilton/South Caddo Branch , 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Shreveport

, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Shreveport Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport

2105 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport

4360 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport North Caddo Branch , 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian

, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian North Shreveport Branch , 4844 North Market Street, Shreveport

, 4844 North Market Street, Shreveport West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport

Part-time branches listed below are also open with varying hours of operation. Please visit www.shreve-lib.org for a complete list of branches and hours.

Belcher-Wyche Branch , 409 Charles Street, Belcher

, 409 Charles Street, Belcher Blanchard Branch , 344 Alexander Street, Blanchard

, 344 Alexander Street, Blanchard Higginbotham-Bryson Branch , 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood

, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood Means Branch , 7016 Magnolia Lane, Ida

, 7016 Magnolia Lane, Ida Mooringsport Branch , 603 Latimer Street, Mooringsport

, 603 Latimer Street, Mooringsport Oil City Branch, 102 Allen St., Oil City

102 Allen St., Oil City Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa

All Shreve Memorial Library branches are closed through Sunday, July 5 for the Independence Day holiday. The branches listed above will resume business hours on Monday, July 6.

