FOX FAITH: Michaela Sneed’s story of overcoming a near death experience with faith & family

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS) – A young woman in Shreveport faces a near death experience after being involved in a car crash.

It was the middle of the night on May 8, 2018, when Michael Sneed received a life changing phone call.

His daughter, Michaela was walking across the street in downtown Shreveport when she was hit by a car. The person on the other end of the phone, could only say Michaela was still breathing.

“I prayed on my way to the hospital.”

He rushed to the emergency room at Ochsner LSU Health.

“The waiting. It was hard. I wanted to know what was going on.”

Doctors finally told Michael and his wife Janice, that Michaela was in bad shape.

“The impact of the accident, basically dislocated her skull from her spine. It’s just unstable. It was just unstable. Only a little movement in her right arm with her fingers.”

The doctor informed them that surgery was the only option, but his prognosis wasn’t good.

Janice says, “She could lose whatever movement she currently has. She may not make it through surgery. She might not make it through the night.”

The procedure, Michaela had to undergo is called an occipital fusion.

“He (the doctor) said the trauma from the accident had the ligaments, just all mangled. Basically wasn’t able to provide the support necessary to protect the spinal cord.”

The Sneeds say, Michaela was moved from the emergency room to the third floor for surgery.

“My faith was there and my trust was there, but my belief was failing me a little bit.

What got them through a difficult four hours, was the support of their Antioch Baptist Church and Stonewall Baptist Church families.

“If we all get together, and we prayed, and we prayed, and we just prayed, and we just believed.”

Janice recalls how the doctor’s outlook grew even more grim after the surgery.

“She did make it through surgery. He anticipated she would be a quadriplegic.”

Michaela was moved to ICU where she remained for two weeks.

“From the first time they allowed us to go in, we had Christians and our Pastors going in.”

Those prayers, the bible verses that were read, and praise and worship through song helped them push forward past more bad news from doctors.

“I’m not sure if she’s going to make it through the night. I’m not sure if she’ll ever walk again. Most likely she’s not.”

Once Michaela started to show some improvements, her parents made the decision to move her to Houston to Tirr Memorial Herman, the best rehabilitation center in Texas and the second best in the nation for spinal cord injuries.

“I felt like Jesus would touch me and came to me in the still of the night and calm me.”

There she made tremendous progress. Every day, she surprised her therapists, physicians, family and friends.

“I was so proud to show them like, I was showing a grade or something, like look at me. I can walk. I can stand up by myself”

Things many people thought she would never be able to do.

She spent six weeks in rehab and nine months after her accident she was awarded a $1,500 scholarship from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Delta Lambda Omega Chapter and now she’s teaching vacation bible school at Antioch.

“We’ve come a long way from just not being able to do anything.

This fall she wants to start working on her master’s degree in social work.

“Be of influence to young girls, you know that look like me. Just to let them know to never give up. To not give up hope no matter what the situation is.”

All possible because of her and her parent’s unshakeable faith

“I really truly believed that. I honestly truly believed, that she was going to make it if we stayed steadfast in our faith.”

Michaela’s parents say churches, pastors and ministers from across Shreveport-Bossier and beyond supported their family throughout this journey.

Antioch Baptist Church, Pastor Arvie

Stonewall Baptist Church, Pastor Reed

Saint Rest Baptist Church, Pastor Walker (Quitman, LA)

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, Ministers Cary and Lewis

Hollywood Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Scott

Rose of Sharon Deliverance Ministries, Pastor Sneed

Galilee Baptist Church, Shreveport

Galilee Baptist Church, Jonesboro

Praise Temple, Bishop Brandon

Morningstar, Pastor Jackson

Peaceful Rest Baptist Church, Pastor Jones

Harvest Temple C.O.G.I.C., Pastor Scott

Elizabeth Baptist Church, Pastor Adams

New Testament Pentecostal Church, Bishop Brite

