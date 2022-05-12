BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new oil and gas fracking sand company broke ground at the Port of Caddo-Bossier Wednesday that is expected to create 40 new jobs.

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, members of the Caddo-Bossier Port Commission, and other business leaders were on hand for the groundbreaking of Sunny Point Aggregates’ new facility.

In a Facebook post, the port authority said the location is the future site of the company’s wet sand and proppants processing facility. It will sit on 43 acres at the port and will eventually create 40 new jobs.

“It’s going to help out the community a whole bunch. You’re going to have a lot more people move here. You’re going to have a lot of industries move in around these businesses. It’s just going to be a plus all the way around,” Chandler said. “Which also helps Shreveport and Bossier and it makes you see where Bossier works together and Shreveport works together as one and the port is getting big and it’s getting bigger.”

In addition to the new jobs that the facility will bring, the port commission president says the project will alleviate some flooding along the Red River.

The company plans to move 45 million tons of frac sand from a lake off the Red River. The project is expected to lower drilling costs in the Haynesville Shale.

Construction is expected to end in August and operations are expected to start in September.